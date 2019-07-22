ASUS's ZenFone series has been pretty ho-hum for the last few years, but for 2019, ASUS went back to the drawing board and created the ZenFone 6 — one of the most interesting phones we've seen so far this year.

Following a global launch earlier this year, the ZenFone 6 is now getting ready for its debut in the United States. According to a new listing on B&H, pre-orders for the ZenFone 6 begin on Wednesday, July 31 at 12:00 AM ET.

If you need a quick recap of the handset, here's what you can expect — a 6.4-inch Full HD+ IPS display, Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a beefy 5,000 mAh battery.

While the specs are impressive on their own, a big draw to the ZenFone 6 is its design. ASUS managed to pull off a display with virtually no bezels, and to achieve this, there isn't a dedicated front-facing camera. Instead, the rear camera can be flipped around to the front of the phone for all of your selfie needs.

The final U.S. price for the ZenFone 6 remains unclear, but we're expecting it to be between $500 and $600. When it launches, the ZenFone 6 will be a nice alternative to handsets such as the OnePlus 7 Pro and Pixel 3a XL.

