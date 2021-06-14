Asus Chromebook Flip CM5Source: ASUS

What you need to know

  • The new ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 is now on sale after being announced in January at CES.
  • The new Chromebook features up to a Ryzen 5 processor with Radeon graphics for enhanced gaming.
  • The device retails for $500 and is available now at various retailers.

Chromebooks aren't exactly known for their gaming chops, but ASUS is trying to change that with the new Chromebook Flip CM5, which is available now.

The Chromebook Flip CM5 was among the trio of Chromebooks that ASUS announced at CES 2021 in January. The devices deviated from the norm by offering powerful specs for gaming and work. The Chromebook Flip CM5 launched as a more gaming-focused device, featuring the AMD Ryzen 3 3250C or Ryzen 5 3500C processors that are also found in the similar Acer Chromebook Spin 514.

The company touts "the freedom of cloud gaming with support for both Google Stadia and NVIDIA GeForce NOW," although having powerful processors won't really matter here. However, the Chromebook Flip CM5 should be fairly equipped for whatever you throw at it thanks to the Radeon graphics and could likely overpower some of the best Chromebooks on the market.

Asus Chromebook Flip CM5Source: ASUS

The Chromebook Flip CM5 has a sleek aluminum design with a large 15.6-inch 60Hz FHD touchscreen display and stylus support. It can be used in a few different configurations thanks to the 360-degree hinge design. You can choose from 4GB to 8GB of RAM, with either 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage.

Port selection includes an HDMI 1.4 port with support for external 4K displays and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports; two Type-C and one Type-A. There's also a MicroSD card reader and 3.5mm audio jack.

The CM5 packs dual Harmon/Kardon-certified speakers, 720p HD webcams, and 10-hours of battery life. It's also MIL-STD 810H rated so that it can withstand a few bumps and bruises. The keyboard also features a WASD design with an orange outline for "quick and intuitive gameplay in cloud-based games."

The new ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 is available today at several retailers and starts at $500.

Chromebook meets gaming

Asus Chromebook Flip Cm

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5

Stadia flipped

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 gives users more flexibility thanks to its Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics, making it a good choice for anyone looking for a powerful Chromebook without breaking the bank.

