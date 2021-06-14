Chromebooks aren't exactly known for their gaming chops, but ASUS is trying to change that with the new Chromebook Flip CM5, which is available now.

The Chromebook Flip CM5 was among the trio of Chromebooks that ASUS announced at CES 2021 in January. The devices deviated from the norm by offering powerful specs for gaming and work. The Chromebook Flip CM5 launched as a more gaming-focused device, featuring the AMD Ryzen 3 3250C or Ryzen 5 3500C processors that are also found in the similar Acer Chromebook Spin 514.

The company touts "the freedom of cloud gaming with support for both Google Stadia and NVIDIA GeForce NOW," although having powerful processors won't really matter here. However, the Chromebook Flip CM5 should be fairly equipped for whatever you throw at it thanks to the Radeon graphics and could likely overpower some of the best Chromebooks on the market.