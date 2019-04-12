The ASUS Chromebook C523 is down to $209.99 at Amazon right now. It regularly sells for nearer $250 there, so you're saving $40 with this price drop. At this price, you're also scoring it for its lowest ever.

This 15-inch Chromebook has never been more affordable. It's packing an Intel Celeron N3350 Processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage — and a $40 discount.

The C523 is equipped with a 15.6-inch HD NanoEdge display and its hinge goes a full 180 degrees so you can get the perfect viewing angle. It's powered by the Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage. It has USB-C and USB-A connectivity so you can hook up whatever external devices you need to regardless of connector type. There's also a microSD card slot. It runs on Google's Chrome OS operating system so you can download apps directly from the Google Play Store to use on the device and you'll receive 100GB of Google Drive space with its purchase, too.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.