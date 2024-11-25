ASUS may have an ROG Phone 9 'FE' in the works that isn't so expensive

What you need to know

Rumors claim ASUS is developing an "ROG Phone 9 FE" with the potential for slight changes in specs to reduce its cost.

The device was spotted grabbing Wi-Fi Alliance certification and it is supposedly being tested with Android 14.

Additional rumors claim the phone will utilize the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The ROG Phone 9 series debuted on November 19 with a $999 starting price.

We're still unpacking the latest ASUS flagship launch, but rumors have surfaced about a quick potential budget addition.

Discovered by 91Mobiles, the post states a device with model number ASUS_AI2401_N could arrive as an ASUS "ROG Phone 9 FE." It states that this is the second time a device with this model number has surfaced, following another listing. That time, the GSMA database seemingly confirmed the ROG Phone 9 FE moniker.

The publication spotted the device rolling through the Wi-Fi Alliance databse. Of course, this listing is over connectivity certification; however, it seems ASUS is "testing" the device with Android 14.

Speculation suggests this will likely flow through its early stages before (ideally) jumping to the latest Android 15 OS.

The Alliance database listing summarized the device's certified connections, such as Wi-Fi 6, Direct, Enhanced Open, Miracast, and more. It adds the supported frequencies include 6GHz, 5GHz, and 2.4GHz.

There's not much speculation about which markets could see this supposed ROG Phone 9 "FE." The publication claims that, due to its recent Wi-Fi Alliance appearance, the device could launch "imminently." It's worth remembering that we're coming off the flagship 9 series launch.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The idea of an "FE" device pushes one thought: affordability. The ROG Phone 9 and Phone 9 Pro debuted on November 19 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite. The Pro model features a 6.7-inch FHD+ panel with up to 165Hz refresh rate, but that can be pushed further to 185Hz. Similar to the 8 Pro, the newest series boasts the customizable dot matrix rear panel.

More importantly, the series starts at $999 for the base Phone 9 model before climbing toward $1,199 for the Pro variant.

It's unclear how low ASUS could drop a supposed "FE" phone. The publication suggests the phone could rock last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This could be a conscious decision to try and reduce its price, but other changes are still unknown.

Speaking of last year, the publication highlights how similar in model number the "Phone 9 FE" is to the ROG Phone 8 Pro. That phone was still pricey when it launched; however, ASUS could use the device as a base before fleshing out the FE phone.