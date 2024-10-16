ASUS recruits ROG Phone 8 owners for its Android 15 Preview Program

What you need to know

ASUS announced the start of its Android 15 Preview Program recruitment period.

ROG Phone 8 users can get in on the beta and await further instructions from ASUS if they've been selected for testing.

Android 15 launched on Oct. 15 for Pixels, bringing stronger user security/privacy features and multitasking capabilities.

Following the launch of Android 15 on Pixel devices, ASUS is opening the doors to its beta program for its recent gaming phone.

The Taiwanese company highlighted the start of its Android 15 Preview Program in a ZenTalk post. ASUS states users with an ROG Phone 8 can start enrolling in the test for the next major Android OS. The post adds that users can experience the next release at its "first stage" and report any bugs discovered throughout the test.

To sign up, ASUS states users must head into their Settings > System > System Updates > Gear Icon (top right). Users can tap on "Enroll in Android Preview Program" and agree to the privacy policy's terms. The post states users are required to sign up for an ASUS member account and fill out the necessary application form.

The Preview Program is in the recruitment stage, which is why the application form exists. ASUS states that you can always opt out of the program while recruiting is active.

If you've been selected to join, the company will send an email. This email will likely contain further instructions that testers must know before joining the program. More importantly, if you do get in, everything in the Preview Program is confidential. ASUS states testers cannot post anything online about what they've seen.

Those willing to share and discuss can do so via a new ZenTalk board, the ASUS forums, which will become available to selected users.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Android 15 is this week's highlight as Google announced its arrival for Pixel users. The latest OS release isn't quite as flashy as some might've hoped; however, Google has implemented several enhancements below the surface. A highlight of the update is its strong emphasis on user security and safety. Android 15 brings in one-touch passkeys and advanced theft protection.

Among these safety features is "Private Spaces," a secluded area on your device where users can safeguard apps with sensitive information. Additionally, theft protection features enter via "Theft Detection Lock," "Remote Lock," and "Offline Lock."

It remains to be seen what features ASUS has planned for its ROG Phone 8 users once the recruitment period is over. What's clear is that interested parties should sign up as soon as possible before the spots fill up.