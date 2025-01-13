ASUS locks in the launch date for the Zenfone 12 Ultra

What you need to know

The ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra is set to make its debut on February 6.

The phone will feature advanced 4K video capabilities, ensuring a sharp focus on the subject throughout filming.

Expected specs include the Snapdragon 8 Elite, a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, up to 512GB storage, and 16GB of RAM.

ASUS has officially announced the upcoming Zenfone 12 Ultra, a flagship that’s not following the compact phone trend.

The company revealed the news on X (formerly Twitter) that the Zenfone 12 Ultra will launch on February 6. That’s a bit earlier than last year’s Zenfone 11 Ultra, which came out in March, so it looks like ASUS is pushing up its release schedule.

1, 2, 3... Action! 🎬📸Zenfone 12 Ultra unlocks the power of AI, so get ready to step into a new era of mobile photography excellence!Stay tuned for the ultimate upgrade on February 6 at 14:30 (GMT+8). #Zenfone12Ultra #AISnapinStyle pic.twitter.com/tEtOwSaoqUJanuary 12, 2025

ASUS' launch announcement comes with a sneak peek at its advanced videography features. A teaser image shows off a feature for 4K video, ensuring the subject stays sharp and clear no matter how the shot moves.

After ditching the compact design for the larger Zenfone 11 Ultra in 2024, ASUS seems set to stick with this strategy in 2025. There’s no sign of a smaller Zenfone 12 model, with all the buzz and official teasers pointing to the Zenfone 12 Ultra as the main flagship phone.

Back in August 2024, reports surfaced that ASUS started working on the Zenfone 12 Ultra after it showed up in the IMEI database. There’s been talk that the Zenfone 12 Ultra might share some features with the ROG Phone 9 series, suggesting ASUS could be blending some of its top-tier tech across its flagship devices.

In November, a Bluetooth SIG listing revealed a device with the same model number as the ROG Phone 9 series, sparking rumors that it could be the much-anticipated Zenfone 12 Ultra.

As for specs, the Zenfone 12 Ultra is expected to pack a punch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a huge 5,800mAh battery, and a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. It’ll supposedly have IP68 dust and water resistance for durability, up to 512GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM.

ASUS also teased the role of AI in the Zenfone 12 Ultra, declaring on X, "Zenfone 12 Ultra unlocks the power of AI, so get ready to step into a new era of mobile photography excellence!"