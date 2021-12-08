Google announced more games will be coming to the Stadia store, a new Stadia Pro title, and updates or new content for some of the best Stadia games.

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed III Remastered is coming to Stadia on Dec. 14. The 2019 remaster of the 2012 game updates the fight between Assassins and Templar during the American Revolutionary War with better graphics and controls. The game also includes Assassin's Creed Liberation Remastered and all solo downloadable content.

Monopoly Madness, the classic board game with slightly changed rules, will be coming to Stadia this week on Dec. 9. Super Animal Royale, a 64-player battle royale combat game, will be coming on Dec. 14 and is free-to-play with cross-platform play support for PC and consoles. Another free-to-play title, Nine to Five, just launched on Stadia today.

Cinematic platformer Unto The End will be added to Stadia Pro on Dec. 10, joining the other five games that were added earlier this month. Unto The End was scheduled to come to Stadia Pro last October, but was delayed until December.

Google also mentioned several Stadia games receiving new updates and content such as the 30th Anniversary Pack now available in Destiny 2, Crayta's new Strength & Sorcery Season already underway, and Dead by Daylight's new Portrait of a Murder Chapter out now. Sandbox action game Spiritfarer will be getting a new update on Dec. 13 with two new characters, and ARK: Survival Evolved gets a free community-created map with new biomes and creatures on Dec. 14.