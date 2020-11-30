It's Cyber Monday everybody, but if you're weary of browsing tech deals, there's some fantastic books to nab. Specifically, The Art of The Last of Us Part 2 is nearly 50% off right now, at just $21 instead of the usual $40 price. Anyone who is a fan of Naughty Dog games, The Last of Us, or just art direction in general needs to take advantage of this discount.

The Last of Us Part 2 is a brutal game that can be tough to get through emotionally but it's also a downright gorgeous title, taking advantage of every last bit of processing power the PS4 could muster. Being able to see the art design that went into sculpting the overgrowth of this green apocalypse and the horrifying mutations of the infected alike is simply fascinating.