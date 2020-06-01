What you need to know
- Arlo's Video Doorbell has gained Google Assistant support.
- You can easily connect the Arlo Video Doorbell to the Assistant using the Google Assistant app on your Android phone or iPhone.
- The video doorbell already offers Amazon Alexa integration.
The Arlo Video Doorbell, which is among the most advanced video doorbells on the market right now, has gained Google Assistant support (via Engadget). Until now, the Video Doorbell only offered Amazon Alexa integration.
With Google Assistant support, you can now receive notifications whenever someone presses your Video Doorbell and send various commands from any of your Assistant devices. You can also ask the Assistant to show the live feed from your front door.
To connect your Arlo Video Doorbell to the Google Assistant, open the Assistant app on your phone and head to Assistant settings. Next, select Home control and add your Arlo Video Doorbell. Once connected, you will be able to ask Google Assistant to live stream your Arlo Video Doorbell feed on a compatible smart display like the Nest Hub Max.
While the Video Doorbell is the latest Arlo product to gain Assistant support, the company offers quite a few other products that work with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Some of these include the Arlo Pro 3, Arlo Ultra, Arlo Pro 2, Arlo Pro, Arlo Go, Arlo Q, Arlo Baby, and Arlo Q Plus.
Arlo Video Doorbell
The Arlo Video Doorbell is among the smartest video doorbells on the market currently, offering AI-based object detection and a built-in siren that can be used to scare off intruders. It also supports HDR videos with a 180-degree viewing angle and 1:1 aspect ratio.
