What you need to know Arlo has introduced the Arlo Go 2 with support for Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity.

The wireless security camera features two-way audio, built-in spotlight, GPS, 1080p video recording, and more.

It is available for $250 from Verizon, with additional carriers to follow in 2022.

Arlo today announced a follow-up to its 2017 Arlo Go security camera, which was designed to monitor areas where Wi-Fi can be spotty or is simply unavailable. However, unlike its predecessor, the new Arlo Go 2 is a bit cheaper at $250 and comes with a slew of significant upgrades. The new security camera is designed for use in remote locations such as your vacation home, cabin, RV slips, or even a campsite where there is no reliable Wi-Fi connection. With Wi-Fi and LTE support, you can be sure that the Go 2 will always be connected to the internet, even if your primary connection goes down.

Arlo's new security system is noticeably different from its predecessor, which costs $430. It has a new shape and a built-in spotlight that allows you to see intruders in full color rather than black and white at night, thanks to its color night vision. The Go 2 also has two-way audio so you can converse with visitors in real time, as well as a built-in siren to deter intruders. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more It also has a 1080p camera, which is an improvement over the 720p camera on its predecessor. With its weather-proof casing, Arlo designed the camera to withstand the elements. You can track the location of your camera using the built-in GPS. Each Go 2 camera you purchase also gets you three months of free access to the Arlo Secure subscription service. It allows you to view up to 30 days of cloud recordings and get personalized notifications when the camera detects people, animals, vehicles, and packages. It also gives you round-the-clock access to Arlo's emergency response support, though this is only available in the United States.

However, if you want to keep using Arlo Secure's security services and cloud storage after the trial period ends, you must renew your subscription. This translates to a monthly payment of up to $15. (see detailed plans here). However, you have the option of storing your footage locally by inserting a microSD card into the camera. Even without this subscription, it's still more expensive than many of the best outdoor security cameras released this year such as the Eufy Security Floodlight Cam. This sub-$200 security camera offers AI-powered person detection and smart alerts right out of the box, with no additional subscription fees. The Go 2 is now available for purchase through Arlo and Verizon. Arlo promises that it will be available on additional carriers next year.