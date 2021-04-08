Arkane's Deathloop delayed to September on PS5

Deathloop is the latest game to get hit with a delay. The immersive sim will now launch on September 14, 2021 for PS5 and PC. Arkane made this decision in order to give the team more time to accomplish its goal: to "create a fun, stylish, and mind-bending player experience."

Part of the delay was also attributed to the pandemic and preserving the quality of the game while keeping its team healthy and safe. This isn't the first high-profile game delay this year, and it likely won't be the last. We've already seen Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights get bumped to 2022. At least we have a specific date to look forward to Deathloop this year.

Following up on Dishonored and Prey, Deathloop is Arkane's newest immersive sim. Set on the fictional island of Blackreef, it stars two assassins stuck in a time loop. While your goal as Colt is to break the loop, Juliana will do everything in her power to preserve it. In a neat little twist, players' games are able to be invaded by another person taking on the role of Juliana.

While Microsoft bought ZeniMax Media several months ago, making Arkane a studio within Xbox, Deathloop was announced for PS5 and PC before this deal took place. Microsoft has stated that it's committed to honoring these deals, so we'll see it launch on Sony's console first before it (probably) makes its way to Xbox Series X at a later date.

This is a disappointing move for sure with a title I had hoped could be one of the best PS5 games out there, but if it just means a better product in the end while keeping the team at Arkane safe, I'm all for it.