It's finally available on Oculus Quest after all these months.

The game costs $35, but will get cross-buy expansions down the line.

You can purchase the title through your headset's store.

Arizona Sunshine is regarded as one of the best virtual reality (VR) games out there because of its combat and mission design. The title features great voice acting, good visuals, and the gameplay is incredibly responsive. If you're new to VR gaming, then this game is a great place to start.

Arizona Sunshine is available on a variety of VR platforms, but it finally made its way to Oculus Quest today. The Quest is the cord-free VR headset that's become incredibly popular in recent months. You don't need to connect it to an expensive gaming machine to make the most of it.

Arizona Sunshine costs $35 on Quest. Just head over to your console and buy it through the store. Unfortunately, if you already own the game on Oculus Rift, you'll need to buy the base game again. That doesn't support cross-buy because it seems like it's an entirely different version. A spokesperson for Vertigo Games said the following about the Quest port of Arizona Sunshine.

We have put a lot of time and effort into making sure the experience is great. The game has been fully rebuilt and optimized in order to get it to run on a mobile headset and offers the same gameplay Arizona Sunshine fans know and love, but this time with additional freedom of movement. What's unique about the Quest version is that players can enter the apocalypse completely untethered anytime, anywhere and shoot zombies coming at them from 360 degrees. It's extremely immersive.

Vertigo also revealed post-launch plans in a content roadmap, featuring lots of additional content that will be rolled out with Oculus Store cross-buy support over the next few months. There are five content drops scheduled, including weapons updates, fresh horde mode maps, and story expansions. The first update to arrive will be the Two-Handed Weapons Update this month, allowing Quest players to access new weapons entirely for free.

Studio Director Richard Stitselaar said the following about the release.

We are very proud of what our team has accomplished from a technical perspective to bring Arizona Sunshine over to the Quest platform in a way that does the game and our new players on Quest justice. We have pushed ourselves and the boundaries of VR over the past years and will continue to do so in 2020, with additional Arizona Sunshine content making its way to... Quest. It will be a very exciting year for Vertigo... with a lot to look forward to.

Arizona Sunshine is a massive game that puts you in the middle of a zombie apocalypse Freely move around and explore a post-apocalyptic southwestern America in a desperate search for human contact in campaign mode, join forces with a friend in co-op multiplayer, or jump into the endless multiplayer Horde Mode for up to four players. We're really excited that Arizona Sunshine is available on Quest and we've been playing it since the afternoon. It's just an insane amount of fun. If you're a Quest owner, you should pick it up. In my opinion, this is a must-have game that you should buy the headset for.

