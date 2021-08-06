This weekend only, Ariana Grande stans and Fortnite gamers alike will be treated to a musical experience that spans three days and five showtimes. While each performance will be the same, a wardrobe change or Wrap selection will alter the effects you experience in the game. There are also special rewards and quest items to unlock before, during, and after the performances.

After the tremendous success of Travis Scott and Marshmello virtual concerts within Fortnite last year, it was only a matter of time before an even bigger act would take the stage. In what is sure to be one of the most popular virtual performances of the year, Ariana Grande is set to perform in Fortnite's upcoming Rift Tour.

While details around Ariana's performance and the length of the show are still a bit unclear, one thing is obvious: you need to sign into the game well in advance of the show starting so you don't miss a moment of the Rift Tour. Space is limited.

Interested in checking out the concert? Here's what we know so far to help make sure that you don't miss out on any of the action when it kicks off this weekend.

Ariana Grande 'Rift Tour' Fortnite Concert: When & where

This performance from Ariana Grande will take place inside the Fortnite game. There are several different time slots that the event is scheduled to take place, each of which will show the same performance. You can attend as many of them as you want and even change your wardrobe or Wrap selection to alter the experience. The list of time slots includes:

Friday, August 6 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 7 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 8 at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 8 at 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 8 at 6 p.m. ET

How to watch the Ariana Grande Fortnite performance

The event takes place inside the game, and Epic Games has stated that attendees will want to fire up the game at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start time in order to hear the Rift Tour playlist — a Fortnite-themed experience which will pair popular tracks with moments from the game.

You'll need to ensure that your game is running the 17.30 update, so be sure to check that early so you don't miss out on your chance. Thankfully, the event is not region locked so everyone around the world should have no trouble watching from where they're located.

What songs will Ariana sing in Fortnite?

It's still unknown as to what songs Ariana will perform during her appearance in Fortnite, though we're guessing she'll mix it up and perform a couple tracks from her latest album Positions along with a few fan-favorites like "Thank U, Next" or "Break Free".

How do I access the concert as a new player?

For those who are new to Fortnite, there are a few steps you'll want to take in advance of Ariana's performances so you don't miss a minute of the show. First off, you'll need to download Fortnite on either a PlayStation or Xbox console, the Nintendo Switch, an Android device, or your computer. You'll also want to make sure you've downloaded the latest update for the game (v17.30). There are no region locks or restrictions to worry about.

On the day of the show, make sure to login to Fortnite early to claim a spot! Space is limited and capacity can be reached depending on how many people join the show. If you can't get into the first show, be sure to try for the next set as there should be more space in the later shows.