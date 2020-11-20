We've talked a lot about the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra since their release back in August. They both have gorgeous displays, powerful performance, great cameras, you name it. There's plenty to enjoy about the phones should you decide to pick one up, but in doing so, there's a question you must ask yourself: should you use a screen protector?
A screen protector is obviously great for adding another layer of safety to your Note 20, but is it really worth it in the long run? Some of our AC forum members have been debating this, with the conversation going as follows:
What about you? Are you using a screen protector on the Galaxy Note 20?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Marshall Major IV headphone review: Classic rock
You'll love the look of Marshall's new Major IV headphones. When you try them on and hit the play button, you'll love things a whole lot more.
Ring's Black Friday deals are not to be missed
These deals on Ring's products are really great, and you won't want to miss out on them!
Android 11 or iOS 14? Here are 5 ways Android comes out on top
Android 11 and iOS 14 both brought a lot of new ideas to the table this year, but if you ask us, Android 11 stands out as the more complete package. Here are 5 ways it comes out ahead over iOS 14.
Dropping the Note 20 Ultra would be a disaster. Protect it with a case!
Whether you prefer a heavy-duty case or a thin and shiny variety that catches the light just right, there's a great Note 20 Ultra case out there for everyone.