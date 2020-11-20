We've talked a lot about the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra since their release back in August. They both have gorgeous displays, powerful performance, great cameras, you name it. There's plenty to enjoy about the phones should you decide to pick one up, but in doing so, there's a question you must ask yourself: should you use a screen protector?

A screen protector is obviously great for adding another layer of safety to your Note 20, but is it really worth it in the long run? Some of our AC forum members have been debating this, with the conversation going as follows:

What about you? Are you using a screen protector on the Galaxy Note 20?

Join the conversation in the forums!