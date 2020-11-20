Galaxy Note 20 Ultra BronzeSource: Android Central

We've talked a lot about the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra since their release back in August. They both have gorgeous displays, powerful performance, great cameras, you name it. There's plenty to enjoy about the phones should you decide to pick one up, but in doing so, there's a question you must ask yourself: should you use a screen protector?

A screen protector is obviously great for adding another layer of safety to your Note 20, but is it really worth it in the long run? Some of our AC forum members have been debating this, with the conversation going as follows:

Morty2264

I always use a screen protector. I used tempered glass but I have to use a film on my S10. I think if you take really good care of your phone and if you have device protection on your phone, then go for it!

Reply
bandofbrothers2112

As jerryrigeverything says “ glass is glass ” It has the capability of scratching even tho it's the new version of glass display i.e Gorilla Glass Victus. I use the Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector because it's the best available in my opinion and if the display was scratched I'd be drawn to it. Also replacing a curved display isn't cheap so I'd rather help to protect it from...

Reply
donm527

I honestly don't think one needs a screen protector but it's just added sense of comfort to those that need it for their OCD or something.... me included. I think over normal use a few very fine little scratches here and there is just normal wear and ok but I just hate to see it when the phone is new so I put one on. My routine with phones would be brand new I get a screen protector and run...

Reply
scotiez1

I don't use a screen protector on my phones unless the oleophobic coating wears off. Then I will put on a Whitestone dome glass screen protector. I have used them in the past on pixel phones cause the oleophobic coating is terrible on those phones. Just don't use alcohol wipes on your phone. Those will take the coating off real fast.

Reply

What about you? Are you using a screen protector on the Galaxy Note 20?

