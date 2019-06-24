We've talked about the Pixel 3a a lot here on AC, and for good reason. It's an incredible mid-range phone that offers tremendous value, especially if you value having a great camera.

One of the biggest differences between it and the regular Pixel 3 is its design. Rather than using a glass construction, the Pixel 3a is made entirely out of plastic. This allows it to be a bit more durable and rugged, but depending on who you are, you may still want to use a case with the phone.

Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say on the subject.

johnnyshinta

I usually end up buying a bunch of cases, hating them, and wasting my money. Only to end up going without and loving the phone as is. So far I haven't bought a single case and love the phone as it was meant to be. Who's with me?!

mumfoau

This is the first phone that I feel comfortable going caseless with in a long time. I actually did for a day after it arrived. Now, I'm using a TopAce snap on the back case that's open on the top, bottom and button sides. If I did go naked though, Zack from JerryRigEverything gave me the confidence to do so with his torture test. TopAce Case TopACE Phone Case Protector for Google Pixel 3...

kmcochran

I went naked for about a week and loved it. I even dropped my phone on a concrete floor and no damage. But I have put a clear case on it since I have the purple-ish XL.

jasonb

Just a screen protector and a dbrand skin

What about you? Are you using a case with the Pixel 3a?

Join the conversation in the forums!

