We've talked about the Pixel 3a a lot here on AC, and for good reason. It's an incredible mid-range phone that offers tremendous value, especially if you value having a great camera.
One of the biggest differences between it and the regular Pixel 3 is its design. Rather than using a glass construction, the Pixel 3a is made entirely out of plastic. This allows it to be a bit more durable and rugged, but depending on who you are, you may still want to use a case with the phone.
Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say on the subject.
What about you? Are you using a case with the Pixel 3a?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Tudia Merge Series ($11 at Amazon)
This hybrid case gives you heavy-duty protection in a slim profile, with a swishy inner TPU layer and a colorful polycarbonate shell, available in four colors.
Spigen Liquid Crystal ($12 at Spigen)
This is the best clear case line in all the world, it perfectly hugs the Pixel 3a's curves and shows off its iconic Pixel branding while protecting it from the world's harms.
Anccer Ultra Thin Fit ($13 at Amazon)
Available in five colors and two textures, Anccer's hardshell cases offer some scratch protection and color without bulking up your Pixel 3a. The Gravel Green is just darling!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.