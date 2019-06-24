We've talked about the Pixel 3a a lot here on AC, and for good reason. It's an incredible mid-range phone that offers tremendous value, especially if you value having a great camera.

One of the biggest differences between it and the regular Pixel 3 is its design. Rather than using a glass construction, the Pixel 3a is made entirely out of plastic. This allows it to be a bit more durable and rugged, but depending on who you are, you may still want to use a case with the phone.

Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say on the subject.