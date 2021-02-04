Taking a look back at some of the best Android phones from the last couple of years, one that stands out as something special is the Google Pixel 3a. The 3a was Google's first budget handset that launched in May 2019, and shortly after its debut, it became known as one of the best deals of the year.

Google continued the 3a's legacy with the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G in 2020, and in 2021, we're expecting a Pixel 5a to keep this train rolling.

Taking a look back at the Pixel 3a, though, there are still quite a few people using — and loving — Google's first budget device. Sifting through the AC forums, here's what a few of our members have to say.

What about you? Are you still using the Pixel 3a in 2021?

Join the conversation in the forums!