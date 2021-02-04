Taking a look back at some of the best Android phones from the last couple of years, one that stands out as something special is the Google Pixel 3a. The 3a was Google's first budget handset that launched in May 2019, and shortly after its debut, it became known as one of the best deals of the year.
Google continued the 3a's legacy with the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G in 2020, and in 2021, we're expecting a Pixel 5a to keep this train rolling.
Taking a look back at the Pixel 3a, though, there are still quite a few people using — and loving — Google's first budget device. Sifting through the AC forums, here's what a few of our members have to say.
What about you? Are you still using the Pixel 3a in 2021?
Join the conversation in the forums!
mmWave is incredible, especially when it's not used in 5G phones
The same properties and drawbacks of mmWave for 5G cell networks make it a great fit for other applications, too!
Say what you will about Amazon's devices, but they sure do last
We review and recommend a lot of Amazon devices because they're affordable and perform well against the competition. But the best quality of Amazon devices might just be their... quality.
Synology DiskStation DS1520+ review: The ultimate home media server
The DiskStation DS1520+ is a five-bay NAS with powerful hardware that delivers Plex 4K transcoding. It has all the connectivity options you're looking for, and is highly extensible for office-related use cases.
Add some protection with these great Pixel 3a XL Cases
The Pixel 3a XL is a big phone. Keep all of its tech goodness safe with one of these cases!