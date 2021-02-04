Google Pixel 3a XLSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

Taking a look back at some of the best Android phones from the last couple of years, one that stands out as something special is the Google Pixel 3a. The 3a was Google's first budget handset that launched in May 2019, and shortly after its debut, it became known as one of the best deals of the year.

Google continued the 3a's legacy with the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G in 2020, and in 2021, we're expecting a Pixel 5a to keep this train rolling.

Taking a look back at the Pixel 3a, though, there are still quite a few people using — and loving — Google's first budget device. Sifting through the AC forums, here's what a few of our members have to say.

tfitzpat03

I have been using mine since July 2019. Still works great. No real complaints outside of the camera app lag for me.

livetovacation60

I've had a 3a xl since October 2019....great phone.

wcavaliere88

I was up until last week, it was a great device. I would probably still be using it but couldn't pass up $100 off a pixel 4a5g from Google Fi. The 3a served me well for a year and a half, never any issues. My wife is still using her 3aXL and has not had any issues either. For the cost they are definitely worth it.

kmcochran

I'm still using my 3aXL that I got at launch. One son is still using his 3a and other son got a 4a for his birthday last Nov. No issues with any of the phones. I generally keep my phones until they are unbearable to use, generally in the 3yr range.

What about you? Are you still using the Pixel 3a in 2021?

Join the conversation in the forums!