When talking about smartphones here on AC, we tend to keep the discussion around devices that have recently launched and ones that are coming up on the horizon. These tend to be the most exciting/interesting gadgets to talk about, as they have new features, specs, etc.
For most people, however, they aren't buying a new phone every few months or every year. Instead, they'll buy a phone and hold onto it for two years or more.
One of our AC forum members recently asked if they should finally upgrade their aging Galaxy S9, with the conversation playing out as follows.
With that said, this thread got us to wondering — Are you still using a Galaxy S9 in 2020?
