Everything we've seen of the Pixel 5 so far looks quite promising. Google's latest smartphone addresses the battery complaints of last year's model, adds an ultra-wide camera to the mix, ditches a glass back in favor of an aluminum one, and does all of this with a super-competitive price.

There's certainly a lot going for the Pixel 5, but for owners of a Pixel 3 or 4, is there any real reason to upgrade? It should be a quality handset, but given how similar it is in so many ways, it may be worth holding off one more year for the Pixel 6.

A few of our AC forum members got to talking about this, saying:

Now, we want to hear from you — Are you going to skip the Pixel 5 and wait for the Pixel 6?

Join the conversation in the forums!