Everything we've seen of the Pixel 5 so far looks quite promising. Google's latest smartphone addresses the battery complaints of last year's model, adds an ultra-wide camera to the mix, ditches a glass back in favor of an aluminum one, and does all of this with a super-competitive price.
There's certainly a lot going for the Pixel 5, but for owners of a Pixel 3 or 4, is there any real reason to upgrade? It should be a quality handset, but given how similar it is in so many ways, it may be worth holding off one more year for the Pixel 6.
A few of our AC forum members got to talking about this, saying:
Now, we want to hear from you — Are you going to skip the Pixel 5 and wait for the Pixel 6?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google’s new $129 Nest Thermostat packs the Pixel's 4 best feature
Google’s new Nest Thermostat is its first to feature Soli technology. Priced at $130, the smart thermostat will be available to pre-order in the U.S. and Canada starting today.
Here are the best Fire TV deals for Prime Day 2020!
Looking for a stellar deal on an Amazon Fire TV device? All the latest Fire TV offers are right here for Prime Day 2020.
After 48 hours with the Galaxy S20 FE, I no longer care about the Pixel 5
The market for value flagships is heating up, and the Galaxy S20 FE is one of the biggest forces in the niche right now. After using the phone for about 48 hours, I'm convinced it's one of the best deals of the entire year.
These are the absolute best Pixel 5 cases you can buy right now
Even if the Pixel 5 doesn't have a glass back, it still needs a case before you take it outside the safety of your home. These are the Google Pixel 5 cases you can trust to get you through whatever chaos life brings your way.