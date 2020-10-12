Pixel 5 in Sorta SageSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Everything we've seen of the Pixel 5 so far looks quite promising. Google's latest smartphone addresses the battery complaints of last year's model, adds an ultra-wide camera to the mix, ditches a glass back in favor of an aluminum one, and does all of this with a super-competitive price.

There's certainly a lot going for the Pixel 5, but for owners of a Pixel 3 or 4, is there any real reason to upgrade? It should be a quality handset, but given how similar it is in so many ways, it may be worth holding off one more year for the Pixel 6.

A few of our AC forum members got to talking about this, saying:

swampbaby

Like the title says. I was still in the middle of paying my 3 off when the 4 came out. This month I will be finished paying it off and can get the 5 if I choose to do so. However the 5 is.....meh they don't use the latest Qualcomm processors....the camera is the same as the 3...I see that they brought back the fingerprint scanner... (I have face unlock on a tablet and HATE IT) and they have...

B. Diddy

I'll probably hang onto my 3 XL since I don't want to lose the unlimited Original Quality Google Photos backup. That ends in Feb 2022, so I'll probably aim for the 6 late next year.

reb0957

I'll probably go 4a 5g. Not worth the extra price or the need to carry insurance for a top of line phone. Plus the battery of this thing needs to be changed and doesn't last!

jlarkins08

I'm waiting it out. I purchased my Pixel 3 back in Fed 2019 and it's still chugging along. I have 89% battery health as of today. With my usage, I can get about 1 day and 6 hours out of one charge. So, I'll hang around to see what Google will cook up next year regarding the Pixel 6. The 5 is gorgeous (love that sorta sage) but I don't trust it. The cheap build materials, the processor, and...

Now, we want to hear from you — Are you going to skip the Pixel 5 and wait for the Pixel 6?

Join the conversation in the forums!

