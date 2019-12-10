5G phones are still few and far between here in the U.S., with one of the latest offerings being the wonderfully named OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition.
Clunky name aside, this variant of the 7T Pro packs quite a punch. In addition to supporting T-Mobile's recently rolled-out 5G network, the phone also has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ processor, a striking McLaren-inspired design, and a lot more.
Taking a gander through the AC forums, a lot of our members are ecstatic about the 7T Pro 5G's release.
What about you? Are you going to get the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition?
