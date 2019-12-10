OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren EditionSource: Android Central

5G phones are still few and far between here in the U.S., with one of the latest offerings being the wonderfully named OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition.

Clunky name aside, this variant of the 7T Pro packs quite a punch. In addition to supporting T-Mobile's recently rolled-out 5G network, the phone also has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ processor, a striking McLaren-inspired design, and a lot more.

Taking a gander through the AC forums, a lot of our members are ecstatic about the 7T Pro 5G's release.

jackjack1969

Anyone else excited? Or am I the only one? I've pre ordered and paid extra to have expedited delivery but from what I'm reading, the stores are supposed have it in stock Friday, but every store I call say they don't know if they'll have any Friday. But I'm excited to get it.

LuvMusic

I'm very interested in this phone too and have wavering back and forth between pre-ordering and trying to pick one up in a store on Friday. I'm not surprised to read you reporting that store employees are stating they don't know if they'll have any in-stock on Friday. My experience is that Tmo employees are generally pretty evasive about what will be in stock and when. Maybe an insurance...

joeyjay

I'm pretty excited as well! I like my T-Mobile OnePlus 7pro and have the international version of software installed for faster updates, but am excited to see how the McLaren 5G works in my area.

jtcannonball

Im definitely heading to my local T-Mobile tomorrow to see if they have one! I&rsquo;m pretty excited to see one.

What about you? Are you going to get the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition?

