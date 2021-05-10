It may sound hard to believe, but the popular audio-sharing social app Clubhouse is finally available on Android. Clubhouse first launched on iOS in April 2020 and quickly gained popularity among influencers before spreading to the general public. It also influenced a host of competitors, from Twitter Spaces to similar attempts by the likes of Facebook and Slack.

This weekend we received confirmation that Clubhouse will is now available in beta on Android (U.S. only) via an invite system, but this is just a precursor to the app becoming more widely available soon. Whether you have one of the best Android phones or are rocking a good budget device, you'll soon have the opportunity to experience what all of your iPhone-wielding friends have been raving about. But will you?