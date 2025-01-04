You might be able to use Google Fast Pair with hearing aids in a future update

What you need to know

Google is exploring adding Google Fast Pair support for hearing aids in a future update.

Work-in-progress code in a Google Play Services beta revealed hearing aids in the list of Fast Pair supported device types.

Hearing aids are typically Bluetooth LEA devices, which are not currently supported by Google Fast Pair.

Google might soon make it easier to connect hearing aids to your Android phone. After expanding hearing aid support in Android 15, signs point to the company exploring Google Fast Pair support for hearing aids. Code strings uncovered by Android Authority hint at the functionality that appears to be in the works, and would make connecting hearing aids to an Android phone as easy as a pair of earbuds.

The work-in-progress code was uncovered in the Google Play Services 24.50.32 beta. For starters, the fast_pair_enable_hearing_aid_pairing code string indicates that Google is working on Fast Pair for heading aids. Additionally, a screenshot below shared by Android Authority shows hearing aids in the list of supported Google Fast Pair device types while running the Google Play Services beta.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The gap between hearing aids and Bluetooth earbuds is thinning. In fact, Apple just added hearing aid functionality to the AirPods Pro 2, making them one of the cheapest over-the-counter FDA-approved hearing aids available. However, there are key differences between how hearing aids and Bluetooth earbuds are treated by operating systems, like Android 15.

Part of the reason for that is because most hearing aids use a Bluetooth Low Energy Audio (LEA) protocol separate from typical Bluetooth. This allows hearing aids to sound crisp and responsive while preserving battery life. Google Fast Pair may be adding support for Bluetooth LEA devices such as hearing aids, according to the code strings revealed in the latest Google Play Services beta.

If this functionality ends up in a future Android update, it would be another way accessibility tech is becoming easier to use. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1.5 billion people are living with hearing loss worldwide, so this is certainly an issue big tech companies could help improve for users.