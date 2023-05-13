WhatsApp could soon let users edit their sent messages

What you need to know

WhatsApp found testing the ‘edit’ message feature on the platform.

Users may have up to 15 minutes to edit a message that has been sent.

This could avoid frequent deleting of sent messages with a typo.

WhatsApp is always seen testing features to stay ahead of the competition or even to catch up. One such feature is the ability to edit a sent message on the platform.

While its counterpart Telegram already allows its users to edit sent messages, WhatsApp is reportedly testing the feature on the platform (via WABetaInfo). It is said to be coming as a new update for beta users on Android devices through the Google Play Beta program.

Users on the beta program running the app on the 2.23.10.13 version number are likely the lucky ones to test the feature before it goes public. They can test this feature either in one-on-one conversations or in groups.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

As per the shared screenshot by WBI, we can see a group chat in which there is already a sent message, which now has the new ability to get edited after the fact. Users would have to select the sent message and tap the three-dot menu in the top corner, revealing ‘Info,’ ‘Copy,’ and ‘Edit’ options.

WBI further notes as for the beta app, there is no limit to the number of times a user can edit the sent message. However, to utilize the said feature, there is a threshold of up to 15 minutes after sending the message. It is subject to change once the feature officially rolls out to all users.

According to WBI, the said threshold is intentionally set to 15 minutes so that users would be able to correct the typos rather than deleting the message altogether. Also, setting a longer period, like 24 hours, might "compromise the integrity of the conversation," notes WBI.

Like on Telegram, users could see that the message they received on their WhatsApp has been edited (provided if the user who sent and then edited it).

However, like the Twitter edit tweet feature, which also showcases the original tweet to let users know the original version of the tweet they tweeted, the WhatsApp edit message feature does not appear to work that way. Instead, users have to settle with viewing the edited message if they have yet to read the original message prior.

Since it is still in beta, the limitations are understandable. After the official rollout, likely to commence sooner, we expect more options and improvements to be added in future app updates.