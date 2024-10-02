WhatsApp to make your video calls look cool with new filters and backgrounds

What you need to know

WhatsApp now lets you pick filters like warm, cool, prism light, and fisheye with a new update.

Similarly, the update includes backgrounds like blur, office, and living room, amongst seven others.

These new filters and backgrounds will be rolling out to WhatsApp users in the coming weeks.

It looks like, in the coming weeks, your conventional WhatsApp video calls could be more engaging as the messaging platform is introducing new filters and backgrounds, WhatsApp announced.

According to the company announcement post, users will be able to apply filters and change backgrounds for video calls on WhatsApp, which may add a personal touch. The filters are believed to generate a playful atmosphere for users as they can add "a splash of color" or create a "more artistic feel" during video calls.

(Image credit: WhatsApp/ Mark Zuckerberg)

Backgrounds, on the other hand, aim to keep users' actual background space private and replace it with a cozy coffee shop or a cool-looking living room.

WhatsApp notes that it is adding ten new filters and ten different backgrounds for users to choose from. For filters, they can choose from "Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass, and Duo tone. "

The background options comprise "Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration and Forest."

Meta's founder, Mark Zuckerberg, shared some of these features on his WhatsApp platform. According to Zuckerberg's images, the interface should look a lot like what we are used to on Instagram and Snapchat filters and background options.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: WhatsApp/ Mark Zuckerberg) (Image credit: WhatsApp/ Mark Zuckerberg)

Additionally, messaging service users can find new Touch and Low light options to fine-tune their look during video calls. To apply these announced filters and backgrounds, users can see the effects icons at the "top right of the screen."

In other news from the recent Meta Connect, WhatsApp and other Meta-owned platforms have gained new capabilities in interacting with Meta AI. Users across the messaging platform can directly talk to AI and receive responses in familiar celebrity voices. Besides, they can share their photos with Meta AI and ask the assistant to make edits.