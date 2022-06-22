Twitter launches Notes, a direct competition to Medium, Substack

Twitter announced that it’s begun testing a new way to publish long-form content called “Notes” on the social media platform.

Notes will be managed by a new team at Twitter called Twitter Write, which is “focused on building tools and community so readers and writers can get the most out of Twitter.”

Notes, which can be seen on the best Android devices, will allow writers to send out long-form content that is longer than the 280-character limit that is currently on the platform. Content created in Notes can include images, GIFs, tweet embeds, and even a header image for additional personalization.

✨ Introducing: Notes ✨We’re testing a way to write longer on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/SnrS4Q6toXJune 22, 2022 See more

A small group of writers from the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ghana have been selected to test-drive the new feature today. Users will notice an additional "Write" option in the left navigation bar, which will allow them to create a note. These notes, while written in respective countries, can be read worldwide. That said, Twitter notes that some countries may not be able to view Notes or Note Cards.

“They will help us learn how to best support people who come to write on Twitter and assess how to evolve the Notes experience in the future,” Twitter says.

The company adds that users will see Note cards, which are “Tweets with Note previews and links,” on their home timeline. Just like regular tweets, you’ll be able to retweet, quote tweets, and share the Note cards.

Twitter has already highlighted a few Notes that some early testers have published, which you can access in the thread above.

The introduction of long-form content on Twitter will be direct competition to blogging platforms like WordPress or Medium and even Substack. The new feature could also address people who find it hard to follow long threads and where users want to be able to read a story in one place.