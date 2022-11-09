The new Twitter Blue subscription skips Android and the web for now

What you need to know

Twitter has officially launched the new Blue subscription for $7.99 per month.

The new service gives you access to select new features, such as an edit button, but it's only available on iOS for the time being.

Twitter says it will not introduce the feature to Android or the web at this time.

As expected, the new Twitter Blue subscription rolls out today to anyone who wants to have the blue tick next to their name on top of access to a few select features, but there's a catch: it is iOS-only for the time being.

Twitter's new Help Center page (opens in new tab) for the marked-up service confirms that it is only available on iOS for now, as spotted by Stephen Warwick from our sister site iMore. This means that the feature is not yet released on other platforms, including Android and the web.

For existing Twitter Blue subscribers on iOS, the new subscription won't be accessible unless they upgrade to the higher price. For $7.99 per month, Twitter Blue offers access to select premium features and the blue checkmark. To avoid confusion, the social media giant also recently unveiled the new "Official" label, which will be exclusive to certain accounts. Twitter's product director, Esther Crawford, confirmed today (opens in new tab) that this new label is rolling out as part of Blue's broader launch, but that the initial focus will be on government and commercial entities.

Meanwhile, if you're already a Twitter Blue subscriber on Android or the web, you'll still have access to premium features offered when you signed up for the feature. However, you won't be able to upgrade to the new tier at this time, which means the blue tick will not appear on your account anytime soon.

Twitter has also stopped accepting new Blue subscriptions on Android or the web beginning November 9 until the new Twitter Blue goes live on those platforms. Regardless, existing subscribers can continue to use all of the features included in their original subscription, such as custom navigation, custom app icons (except on desktop), and more. Unless they're using iOS, the only thing missing is the blue tick.

The new subscription plan is currently accessible in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Twitter vows to bring it to more countries in the future. However, the company did not say when it plans to launch it on Android and desktop.