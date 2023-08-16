X Pro (formerly Tweetdeck) officially sits behind a paywall starting this week
Users must be verified or pay for an X Blue subscription to utilize the tool.
According to The Verge, several Tweetdeck (now known as X Pro) users are noticing that loading up the application now asks for an X Premium (formerly Twitter Blue) subscription. And it seems previously logged-in and unverified customers were signed out, asking to pay for the new subscription to access X Pro.
The move isn't completely out of nowhere, as X's support team mentioned the change in early July. The announcement came with several new features introduced to the platform. They included full composer functionality, support for Spaces, video docking, polls, and more. The support team had further alerted users to be Verified within the following 30 days to continue using the service. Per that deadline, the date has passed already, which makes the new change to X Pro not very surprising.
Sadly, although the redesign is undoubtedly a welcome update for some, adding the verified paywall to the service, which has been free since launch (Twitter acquired TweetDeck for $40 million in 2011), isn't quite so welcoming. Nonetheless, it is an excellent tool for those who follow several accounts on the platform, although now you'll have to settle for forking over money every month for the Blue subscription if you want to better manage your accounts.
Twitter recently began paying creators on the platform via ad revenue sharing.
