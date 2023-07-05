Twitter is putting its TweetDeck behind a 'verified' paywall after 30 days

What you need to know

TweetDeck has officially been revamped with new functionalities.

They include a full tweet composer, the ability to hear Spaces, and a new Deck, amongst others.

The service, which has been free since the launch, will not be for those who don't pay $8 per month for Twitter Blue.

Tweetdeck is a great way to organize your Twitter through columns that give you multiple timelines in a simpler interface. It's been around for a while now and for free for all Twitter users. Well, that's about to change.

A new post from Twitter Support has stated, "In 30 days, users must be Verified to access TweetDeck." It fits well, implying taking on the Twitter Blue subscription, which gives any Twitter user the "Verified" badge if they are willing to pay $8 a month or $84 a year to get the subscription.

We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to access their saved searches & workflows via https://t.co/2WwL3hNVR2 by selecting “Try the new TweetDeck” in the bottom left menu.Some notes on getting started and the future of the product…July 3, 2023 See more

Interestingly, the announcement comes as part of TweetDeck's official revamp, which is now up for users to try by hitting "Try the new TweetDeck" in the bottom left menu of the current TweetDeck version. The new TweetDeck has been in the preview version, which was first revealed back in 2021.

The revamp also allows users to import their existing saved searches, workflows, lists, and columns, which will reload when they try the new TweetDeck. The platform also brings support to full composer functionality, Spaces, video docking, and polls, amongst others.

However, the Teams functionality seems to be unavailable as Twitter promises to be restored in the coming weeks. TweetDeck 2.0, which is what the revamp is being called, also introduces Decks, allowing users to group columns into "clean workspaces."

If you want to know more about TweetDeck 2.0, the company has provided a complete list of new FAQs regarding the revamp and features the next iteration wants to offer.

While the revamp is certainly a welcoming change, putting the verified paywall on the service, which has been free ever since the launch (Twitter bought TweetDeck for $40 million in 2011), is not so welcoming.

Twitter is making it easier for its users regularly to look for alternatives — thanks to its recent changes or simply put restrictions for consumers from viewing tweets without signing up or limiting users to view a certain number of posts per day, which is also another convenient way to ask users to subscribe to the platform's infamous Twitter Blue subscription.