Twitter Blue still isn't worth it, according to our readers

What you need to know

We asked our readers if they would subscribe to Twitter Blue at its new price, given the new features.

Out of more than 1,200 votes, 80% say they would not pay for Twitter Blue.

Some readers are interested in Elon Musk's call for free speech on the platform.

Twitter is expected to start rolling out its updated Blue subscription any day now. The update comes with new perks, such as priority in responses and searches, fewer ads, a secondary tag, and more. However, the update also comes at a price, increasing from $4.99 to $8.

Over the weekend, we asked our readers if they were willing to pay $8 for Twitter Blue, given the new perks Elon Musk announced. Out of more than 1200 votes, 80% of our readers said they would "absolutely not" pay the $8. Meanwhile, 14% say they wouldn't mind paying up, while just under 5% were on the fence.

(Image credit: Android Central)

One reader, Somedude on Twitter, says they would not consider adding Twitter to their growing list of subscriptions:

"No. I'm already nickel and diming myself with Netflix, Spotify, etc. They are actually useful to me; no way is Twitter anything more than mindless scrolling on the toilet. Hard pass."

There were several similar responses, with some readers saying they wouldn't pay for Twitter at all and others indicating that they would rather go back to reading newspapers.

"If $8 promotes the "free speech" utopia that [Elon Musk] is saying it will, I believe that it is my decision to make," reader Peter Hace comments.

One reader, NOX, says they've recently become a fan of Elon Musk and could be swayed to cough up the $8.

"I may get it to just support Elon on his social network. I'm a recent fan to be honest."

The updated Twitter Blue was reportedly set to launch on Monday, with a build accidentally rolling out to iOS devices over the weekend. However, recent reports indicate that the rollout will happen after midterm elections in the U.S., meaning we can probably expect it to show up on Wednesday.