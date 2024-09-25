Spotify's AI Playlist is now spinning tunes in more regions

What you need to know

Spotify's new AI Playlist is rolling out for Premium users in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.

It’s currently available only on iOS and Android, not on desktop or web.

The AI Playlist makes curating music collections faster and helps you discover new tracks that match your vibe.

Spotify’s new AI Playlist is now live for Premium users in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand, processing your text prompts and spinning them into song collections.

Spotify first introduced the feature in April, but it was only available to Premium subscribers in Australia and the UK back then. Now, the feature is spreading its wings to four more countries.

According to Spotify's press release, this feature remains in beta and available on both iOS and Android. That said, it isn’t available on the Spotify desktop or web apps yet.

Premium subscribers can tap into the AI Playlist feature by heading to their Spotify library on their mobile device and tapping the "+" icon in the top right corner. From there, just select "AI Playlist" from the drop-down menu to start a chat interface. This lets you express exactly what you're looking for in a playlist—whether it's “upbeat pop music for my European summer vacation” or “a romantic playlist for date night at home.”

Spotify suggests that the more details you give, the better your playlists will turn out. You can tweak things later with extra prompts, but it’s smart to share as much information as possible from the get-go.

To get the best playlists, it’s a good idea to include specific details in your descriptions, like musical genres, decades, moods, or favorite artists. You can also use text, numbers, and emojis to get your point across, but keep it clean as the app doesn't allow offensive language.

To help users create playlist descriptions, AI Playlist will suggest prompts. Spotify notes that the feature is always learning and getting better with every user interaction, with more tweaks expected down the road.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spotify’s dive into AI music curation isn’t brand new. Earlier in 2023, the company rolled out an AI DJ feature that adds a personal touch by curating song selections based on your unique listening habits.

The new AI-powered feature promises to make curating music collections way faster than the old-school way of putting playlists together, as is the case with many music streaming apps. Plus, it’s great for finding fresh tracks that vibe with your style.

Unlike the AI DJ feature that mainly uses your entire listening history to create personalized playlists but doesn’t let you customize the final selections much, the AI Playlist feature feels more handy.