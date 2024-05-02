Spotify's HiFi tier is still alive as leak spills more of what users can expect

What you need to know

A leak in version 1.2.36 of Spotify on the web highlights what the company will display to users.

The Lossless audio quality will detail if a user's device is compatible and how much bandwidth it will take up during use.

More importantly, the leak suggests that the platform will urge users to use Spotify Connect to fully take advantage of its lossless audio quality.

A new round of leaks shows that Spotify is still working on its HiFi audio tier and highlights what all users could experience once it arrives.

The leak was spotted in version 1.2.36 of Spotify on desktop by OhItsTom on Reddit (via Android Authority). Details in the build show that Spotify plans to show whether a user's device is compatible or not with its lossless HiFi audio. The initial pane states that users can listen to their music in the "highest quality" (lossless) offline so long as they've set their download settings to reflect it.

Additionally, another blurb states Spotify Connect will be the "best way" for users to enjoy their lossless audio. The company's early UI adds that "most devices (Bluetooth) can play music quality better than Very High" but such devices may not support lossless audio.

The leak continues with a quick look at Spotify's streaming quality addition of lossless audio. It suggests the company's HiFi audio will consume "up to" 1,411kbps when in use.

A Redditor unearthed several screenshots showing how Spotify will likely highlight its lossless audio feature's arrival on mobile. The early screenshots suggest users can stream up to 24-bit wirelessly through Spotify Connect.

The post adds that Spotify seems to have swapped how it identifies the upgraded audio internally. It was discovered that the company now titles it "Enhanced Listening" instead of "HiFi," potentially signaling a branding shift.

We've been waiting on Spotfy's HiFi tier with lossless audio for a while now, and a leak from September showed what was planned subscription-wise. That previous leak showed Spotify's supposed plans for 24-bit Lossless music and the ability for users to create playlists using AI. The new plan may also deliver 30 hours of audiobook listening per month alongside some advanced mixing tools.

Spotify has continuously changed its name for this new tier, going from "Supremium" to 24-bit Lossless music and, now, "Enhanced Listening." It's still unclear when the platform plans to roll this out, but it looks like it's here to stay.