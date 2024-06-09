Samsung's next update might include a feature you'll probably never use

What you need to know

Samsung might let you check the time with a double tap on the back of your phone, even when the screen is off.

This update is said to be coming to the RegiStar module in the Good Lock app, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

This feature might be rolled out to more Galaxy devices with One UI 7 (likely Android 15).

A new rumor floating around says Samsung might let you check the time on your Galaxy phone with just a double tap, even when the screen is off.

As spotted by tipster Tarun Vats on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung is developing an update for the RegiStar module in the Good Lock app, which will supposedly introduce a new feature that allows you to tap the back of your phone twice to check the time (via 9to5Google). This new functionality is said to debut on the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

Galaxy Exclusive: Double Tap to Check Time (Even with Screen Off!)‼️The first feature for One UI 7 & One UI 6.1.1 is GoodLock RegiStar's "Check Time with Back Tap" - coming soon to your Galaxy phone!Repost 👯‍♀️👬https://t.co/CMHyQQBw5D#GalaxyS24 #OneUI #Samsung #OneUI7June 6, 2024

Launched with Android 13-based One UI 5, the RegiStar module lets Galaxy phone users customize their interface. With RegiStar, you can change what happens when you long-press the side key and set actions like taking a screenshot with a double-tap on the back of the device.

Currently, the Back-Tap function requires the phone's display to be on. However, with the upcoming One UI 6.1.1 update, Samsung plans to change that. The new update will add a feature allowing Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 users to check the time by double-tapping the back of their device, even when the screen is turned off.

This feature might be expanded to more Galaxy devices in the future. This broader rollout is expected to happen with the release of One UI 7, which is likely to be Samsung's version of Android 15.

This feature seemingly aims to take the Back-Tap option in RegiStar to the next level. It may sound perfect for situations where the display is hard to see, such as in bright sunlight.

But since many of your favorite Galaxy devices already have an always-on display and other options to check the time with a simple tap or by raising the device, the new double-tap-to-check-time feature raises questions about its practical utility. It's unclear if this new method will significantly enhance the user experience or address a specific, yet unidentified, user need.

While the usefulness of the upcoming feature might be up for debate, it's still a cool upgrade for the RegiStar module. It lets you do more without needing the screen on. Samsung will probably keep other Back Tap actions disabled when the screen is off to avoid accidental triggers.