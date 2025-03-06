Samsung confirms two Health app updates for Galaxy as we spring forward

What you need to know

Samsung highlighted a couple of new Health app features for Galaxy phones "later this month."

The Sleep Environment Report will offer insights into how to improve your sleep, thanks to SmartThings, based on the room's temperature, humidity, and more.

The update is aimed at One UI 7 devices and will offer an "Activity Consistency" addition to the Health app's Energy Score.

Users are still awaiting One UI 7 (which could drop in April) as the Galaxy S25 series is the only trio with it.

We're approaching the dreaded Daylight Savings (where we spring ahead) but, to help, Samsung is discussing a couple of new updates.

In a blog post, Samsung's research from 2024 showed how Daylight Savings Time (DST) affects users across varying age groups. While younger people are affected the hardest, the company says it's preparing a few updates to help all its users recoup some of that lost sleep. Samsung highlighted two major updates, beginning with "creating an ideal sleep environment."

The post announces there will be a Samsung Health app update "later this month" that brings a familiar feature: the Sleep Environment Report.

The sole purpose of this tool is to give the user "guidance" and "analysis" about where they lay their head. In short, environmental factors like the room's temperature, humidity, and CO 2 levels can negatively (or positively) impact your rest. All of this information is gathered by the report's integration with SmartThings. If anything is out of alignment, the Health app's report will inform you so you can make the right call.

With this en route for Galaxy phones, Samsung says not everyone will get this later in March. According to its post, the Sleep Environment Report will drop for One UI 7 devices — basically, the Galaxy S25 series — for Health app versions 6.29.5 or higher. Since the report leverages SmartThings, the company says you must ensure your device is connected to it.

The second update concerns the Health app's Energy Score, detailing how far you can push yourself daily. Samsung says the update will provide a new metric: Activity Consistency. The company says it's designed to "help you understand your overall condition in greater detail." It will analyze your activity levels "over the past four weeks" to accomplish this.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Sleep Environment Report will sound familiar if you checked out Samsung's major Galaxy Ring announcement. Not only was the smart ring available in a few new sizes, but it also grabbed a couple of new Health app features, one of which was its sleep time guidance report. The feature works similarly to what Samsung is preparing to drop for its Galaxy phones later in March. The report offers insight into your sleeping conditions to help facilitate better sleep quality using the Galaxy Ring.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also, Energy Score insights was introduced on the Galaxy Watch during the fall when Samsung rolled out its Wear OS 5-based update. That press release highlighted its "intuitive" nature, delivering a score based on your sleep, physical activity, heart rate, and more. When you wake up, that score will clue you into how hard you should or shouldn't push yourself.

One UI 7 devices are the only ones preparing for this update later in March. While that's a bummer, Samsung recently said other eligible phones should begin receiving its major Android update in April.