Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 receive the March 2023 security update

What you need to know

March 2023 security update arrives for the foldable devices.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 owners get new firmware in multiple regions.

The new foldables join the list of older Galaxy S models that received the update earlier this month.

Android OEMs aren't always timely with monthly security updates, but Samsung has had a great track record in recent years. Since the One UI 5 release, the company has been on a spree in delivering firmware updates and, most importantly, monthly updates to most of the Galaxy devices, including foldables.

The latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 are receiving the new March 2023 update this week, as noted by SamMobile.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is getting the F721BXXS2CWB5 firmware version rolled out in multiple regions across Latin America, Africa, Asia, and more.

Similarly, the Z Flip 4’s larger cousin, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, is receiving the March 2023 security update bearing the F936BXXS2CWB5 version. The foldable phone users in countries like Latin America and Australia.

The new update comes amidst the recent vulnerabilities Google’s Project Zero team detected on Samsung’s Exynos-powered chipsets. For the uninitiated, the Galaxy S22 models featuring Exynos SoCs were among the few Samsung devices affected by the recent vulnerabilities.

While the foldables are the recent ones to get the March 2023 update, other older models like Galaxy S23, S22, and S21 models have received the update prior.

However, SamMobile notes that Samsung has addressed five vulnerabilities with the new update from the list (CVE-2023-26072, CVE-2023-26073, CVE-2023-26074, CVE-2023-26075, CVE-2023-26076) that involves 18 in total.

Until the remaining vulnerabilities are fixed through updates, it is recommended that affected Galaxy device users turn off VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling to avoid exploitation from hackers, as the threat can be executed silently and remotely.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)

