Samsung phones receiving the January 2023 update

What you need to know

Samsung has begun pushing the January 2023 update to its Galaxy smartphones.

The Galaxy Note 10 series is among the first devices to receive the update.

Samsung has not yet fully disclosed what's included in the security patch.

We've entered a new month and a new year, which means phones will start receiving the latest monthly security patch and the first update of 2023. Samsung is usually pretty quick about releasing monthly security updates, and that remains true as we dive into the new year with the January 2023 patch.

Normally you'd expect the latest flagship models like the Galaxy S22 or Samsung's foldable phones to be the first to receive a new update. However, this does not appear to be the case this time around, as the first models to get the update are the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, which started receiving it on January 2 (via SamMobile) with firmware version N970FXXS8HVL3. The devices are nearly four years old and no longer receive major OS upgrades, but Samsung still offers software support with quarterly updates.

So far, Samsung has not yet disclosed what fixes are included in the patch it will likely include much of what's in the latest Android Security Bulletin. We also don't expect any new features with Samsung's January 2023 patch.

As of January 3, these are the Galaxy models that have already begun receiving the January 2023 update:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10/Note 10+ (N970FXXS8HVL3/Switzerland)

Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+/S21 Ultra (G99xBXXS5DVL3/Europe)

Samsung Galaxy A73 (A736BXXS2BVL3/Malaysia)

We expect plenty more models to be updated throughout the month, so check back to see if your model is receiving the latest security patch. You can also check for updates on your Samsung phone by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Note that updates may start rolling out in one region but may take longer to reach additional regions.

The January patch starts arriving as rumors of One UI 5.1 start cropping up ahead of Samsung's next major smartphone launch. We expect new features to arrive with this update, but it's unclear when it will arrive.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)