Samsung starts testing One UI 5.1, Galaxy S23 series could receive it first

Samsung appears to have begun internally testing a build of One UI 5.1.

The sudden find sees the testing bearing firmware version S90xEXXU2CVL7 and tested on the Galaxy S22 series.

Further speculation suggests the Korean OEM could look to release this new version on the Galaxy S23 before sliding down to the 2022 flagship phones.

Samsung is looking to enter the new year refining its latest Android software skin.

The appearance of Samsung internally testing One UI 5.1 was tweeted by Samsung One UI Software Updates (via SamMobile). According to the account's tweet, it looks like the Korean OEM is beginning its internal tests with the most recent flagship phones: the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra.

The only additional bit of known information is the test bears firmware version S90xEXXU2CVL7 on the company's internal servers. It's unclear what this 5.1 iteration of Samsung's Android 13 skin could hold for users down the line when it fully releases. However, it's speculated that the company could release this new software version on the Galaxy S23 series before rolling it out to its 2022 devices.

If the Korean OEM is interested in releasing this new version of One UI 5 to its next flagship line first, it'd be no different than its most recent rollout. Samsung started rolling out its Android 13 skin to its newer flagship Galaxy S22 series and foldables before trickling down the line of past-gen devices.

There's been quite a bit swirling around about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series and a bit of that deals with its potential reveal window. Recent rumors suggest Samsung's Unpacked 2023 event could be slated for early February. The event may also be hosted in San Francisco, California. It would be here that we'd learn more about the Galaxy S23 series' potential 200MP camera, the strength that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will offer it, and its tipped satellite connectivity.

One UI 5 was said to be Samsung's most customizable Android skin yet. The company brought in welcome security features and found a way to integrate Google's Material You design language with everything One UI. The latest OS has set the tone for what users can expect from Samsung moving into 2023, we're just left wondering where the road will lead.

