Rabbit’s new Android agent can send WhatsApp texts with just a prompt

What you need to know

Rabbit announced that it is bringing a cross-platform general agent system, expanding from the web-based LAM playground agent.

As part of it, the company showcased the Android agent, that can perform single and multi-step actions.

They include changing system settings, sending messages on WhatsApp, searching and playing YouTube videos, and adding items to a grocery list.

Rabbit has announced that it is introducing a cross-platform general agent system to enable smart, autonomous agents that will supposedly act on users’ behalf on devices. And, the company has demoed the first iteration with a video and an accompanying blog post.

Dubbed the Android agent that "uses apps and controls devices," the company notes that it is an expansion to the LAM playground web agent, which it announced back in October 2024 — with navigation limited to a web browser.

The showcased video by Rabbit engineers includes them typing their requests in a prompt box of the said Android agent — and on a laptop. The given prompts are then performed on the Android tablet.

research preview: Android agent - YouTube Watch On

The prompts here include some single actions on a system level on the tablet alongside some multi-step actions, which the company touts the new agent is capable of. For system settings, the engineers in the video demonstrated the agent capable of changing app notifications.

For multi-step actions, the demo has included the ability to send an AI-generated poem to a contact on WhatsApp. Similarly, other prompts comprised searching for a video on the YouTube app and playing the video. Additionally, other prompts given to the agent include adding ingredients from an app to the groceries list in the Google Keep app.

Other notable multi-step prompts generating "a revenue plan in Google Docs from a business idea in Google Keep and share it with contacts,” and the ability to download a game from Google Play and also play it.

While all these are quite significant actions that were performed on an Android tablet with prompts to the Android agent, they appear a bit slower than what consumers are normally used to.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rabbit addresses the very same thing noting that “there are a lot of optimizations to be made on speed, intelligence, and how quickly it recognizes the states.” The Android agent is assured to make progress in the coming weeks and the company notes that improvements can then be witnessed in terms of speeds, accuracy, and intelligence.

Rabbit also notes that it will share some interesting updates about the upcoming cross-platform multi-agent system in the coming weeks, and the latest Android agent is just a part of it.