Pixel phones to gain an important battery feature, tipped by Android 16 beta

What you need to know

Google is likely to reintroduce the “Battery Health” settings page with Android 16 for Pixel devices.

The page displays battery condition, and capacity, and provides tips for extending battery lifespan.

Google is also tipped to be working on a new feature for Pixel phones that will recalibrate battery measurements over weeks.

Android 16 beta 2 was released late last week for Pixel device owners, which has been a significant update over the first one, with upgrades to the camera and media settings. New findings now reveal that Google is probably bringing the long-awaited “Battery health” settings page again with the latest beta.

As spotted by 9to5Google and their APK Insights of the Settings Services app bearing version 1.1.0.717462792 — has revealed strings regarding a new Battery Health feature, which was ventured back in 2022 — with Android 13 QPR1. While it didn’t turn up to be live, it appears the search giant is giving it a try again this time with Android 16.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

The new page can be found in Pixel phones featuring the latest beta and users can navigate to Settings> Battery> Battery Health — right above the Battery percentage toggle. Going in further showcases the “View battery health status and tips to extend your battery’s lifespan” section.

Right underneath, Pixel phone users will be able to check their battery condition, which shows whether it is normal or not. Battery capacity presumably indicates it's lifespan. If the phone is brand new, it is likely going to show 100%, and it should gradually decrease as the phone is used for longer periods, like a couple of years, for example.

Pixel phone users can further get to know how to take care of their device’s batteries with the help of guides and relevant articles provided in the support tab. Additionally, there is a Charging optimization toggle, which can be enabled.

On the whole, the new inclusion looks to be a significant improvement over the previous spotting in the Android 13 QPR1, notes 9to5. The same added section, previously just featured the support articles on how to take good care of the device’s battery by enabling adaptive charging, and other such suggestions.

Image 1 of 2 Old version (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

The publication has further found out through the APK strings that Google will likely offer a new ability to “improve battery measurements” by bringing in a recalibration process, which will be carried out over weeks. Post which, the battery capacity status will likely be updated. If at all users see a decline in the status, they might perceive their battery lasting “less time between charges.”

It is encouraging to have the feature in the works, which can turn out to be quite useful for Pixel owners if it rolls out via the Android 16 stable release.