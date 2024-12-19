Pixel 9 tests a 'screen-off' toggle for fingerprint scanning in Android 16

What you need to know

After Google released its second Android 16 Developer Preview, a discovery was made about a new "screen-off fingerprint unlock."

Once toggled, the feature lets users unlock their devices without turning the display on first; however, it seems restricted to the Pixel 9 series.

Android 16 Developer Preview 2 brings enhancements to battery life and other areas of performance.

Android 16 is expected to arrive in Q2 2025, but a beta is said to begin in January.

Google continues to push ahead with Android 16, but a recent discovery shows a new feature for its recent flagships.

The latest Developer Preview for the next major OS is here and Mishaal Rahman (Android Authority) found a new fingerprint function for Pixels. According to Rahman, the new "Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock" seems restricted to the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL. The feature exists within the Pixel settings for Fingerprint Unlock specifically under the "Device Unlock" page.

Opening this brings up the standard fingerprint credentials, such as which fingers you have on file for unlock.

However, under the "when using fingerprint unlock" line, Google has added the screen-off usage toggle in Android 16 DP 2. The company's on-device description reads, "use fingerprint unlock even when the screen is off."

Rahman offered a brief demo of this feature. When toggled on, users can place their thumb or finger on their display (when it's off) to unlock their device. Upon touching, the device's lock screen briefly shows to confirm the print before opening the app you last left open or your home screen.

What's more, it seems users must place their print (roughly) in the area of the lock screen's in-display fingerprint scanner. It's not clear if the device will pick up your biometrics if you're placing your thumb/index finger elsewhere on the device considering the scanner is placed lower-middle on the screen.

(Image credit: Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority)

Rahman adds that this feature could be exclusive to the Pixel 9 due to its addition of an ultrasonic scanner. This is a piece of technology Samsung popped into its Galaxy S24 Ultra, too.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first Android 16 Developer Preview arrived in November and testers are beginning to unravel their second helping. While the first iteration offered a glimpse into new features and APIs for Android 16, the second preview offers battery life and performance enhancements for devices. Google highlighted its improvement of "adaptive refresh rates," stating this should aid devices with battery life and improve visuals for apps.

Background tasks in Android 16 are getting a rework, too, with the company detailing how active apps gain stronger priority. Additionally, "outdated methods for prioritizing tasks" have been retired in this next OS version.

Google's earlier testing of the next Android OS is jarring, but it said as much during its future of SDK Release announcement. Android 16 is staring at a Q2 2025 release and, according to its timeline, that could happen sometime after April 2025. The first Android 15 beta is slated for January.