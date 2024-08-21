The Pixel 9 finally lets you transfer data whenever you want

What you need to know

A report shows Google's addition of a "Backup and Copy data" option on the Pixel 9 series, which brings anytime data transfers from old phones.

Google explains that users can copy photos, messages, and more from an old phone at any time without wiping their device.

This feature is similar to a recently discovered feature earlier this year called "Restore Anytime."

Google finally brings a data transferring capability to the Pixel 9 that's a total time saver.

As Mishaal Rahman at Android Authority pointed out, Google brought seamless data transfer from your old device to the Pixel 9 series. Rahman discovered a new "Backup or copy data" option within the Pixel 9's Settings.

The backup option has always remained consistent as it tosses your pre-approved data into the Cloud for safekeeping. However, Google has added a "Copy data" button to let users "bring data from another device."

Opening this expands its full contents, informing users they can "choose" what to bring over from an older Android phone. The page states users can select photos, contacts, messages, and more. It's worth noting that nothing brought over will replace what you've done on the Pixel 9 after setup; it simply merges.

Additionally, our internal tests show that this method isn't as granular as it should be, especially when compared to methods like Samsung's Smart Switch. You can bring over photos; however, you're unable to get specific and choose only a select number of pictures or albums.

As Rahman also notes, the Pixel 9's new "copy" option lets users transfer things over little by little or all at once at a later date. Previously, Google's data restoration page was only offered during initial setup, meaning if you weren't interested, it disappeared only to resurface after a total data wipe.

Interestingly, we've seen a feature similar to this earlier this year, dubbed "Restore Anytime." The function was two-pronged as users could be in for faster data transfer speeds as Google works to implement the cable method with Wi-Fi. Moreover, Restore Anytime refers to Google's development of an Android that lets users copy data at any point to a new device without wiping the phone.

This mirrors what the company has done with the Pixel 9 series. Restore Anytime's initial code discovery didn't mention Pixel device exclusivity, so perhaps there's a chance all Android phones will adopt this new function.

Google launched the Pixel 9 series last week, and availability is expected to start on August 22. Our review of the devices shows that Google's implementation of more AI is more than just a slew of buzzwords — some are exciting.

Not only will users get to play with "Add Me" and "Zoom Enhance," but Gemini Live enters as a new conversational variant to cover a wide range of topics.