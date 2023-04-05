Pixel 7 users get speaker separation for immersive audio on Google Meet
The new feature lets users distinguish audio from multiple participants in a Google Meet call.
What you need to know
- Google announces a new speaker separation feature for its Pixel 7 series owners.
- It is an exclusive feature for Pixel 7 and 7 Pro users on Google Meet.
- The feature allows Pixel 7 users to help distinguish audio from Google Meet participants more effectively.
Google Meet is often the default meetings app for most Android devices, particularly Pixel devices. The search giant's Duo app was also replaced by Google Meet last year to have the video and audio calling experience more streamlined.
Google Meet will be handier for Pixel 7 series users in the coming weeks. Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users can use the new speaker separation feature in meetings on Google Meet. When enabled, it is a new preference that allows Pixel 7 device owners to spot speakers on Google Meet calls more effectively.
Users can more easily spot participants in the call when speaking from different directions based on their position on the screen. In a multi-user call, the participants' audio will be distributed across speakers on your Android smartphone based on their position, whether in landscape or portrait.
However, not all phones support stereo speakers. For now, it seems the new Google Meet feature is exclusive to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. According to a Google Workspace announcement post, this new feature gives users a more immersive and dynamic experience.
The speaker separation system feature began rolling out to Pixel 7 smartphone owners this week. It will continue to do so in stages over two weeks. In addition to the Pixel 7 series users, the new feature is available for Google Workspace users and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, provided their devices support so. The Speaker Separation can be enabled in audio and video settings within the app.
This new feature aligns with noise cancellation support added for Google Meet in the February 2023 update for Pixel devices.
