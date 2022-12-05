OxygenOS 13 first beta is now available for OnePlus Nord 2T users in India

What you need to know

India's OnePlus Nord 2T users get their first taste of OxygenOS 13.

The mid-range smartphone from the company gets a ton of new changes with the latest Android 13-based update.

It includes Aquamorphic Design next to performance, efficiency, privacy, and security improvements.

OnePlus Nord 2T was released early this year as the successor to the Nord 2, a successful mid-range smartphone from the company. The Nord 2T shipped with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box. It was also launched in India, but the consumers from the country are supposedly the first to experience the OxygenOS 13 in advance.

OnePlus announced (opens in new tab) that Indian users would be the first to get the new Open Beta of the OxygenOS 13 for the Nord 2T. The company asked Indian users to join the program and experience the wide range of changelog it brings to the Nord 2T with the new beta.

The company invited 5000 users to join and test the beta. The requirements include users with the OnePlus Nord 2T (Indian model), and they must also be active OnePlus community members.

The requirements include a OnePlus Nord 2T device with a CPH2401_11.A.17 version number. Users then can navigate to Settings > About device > Tap up to date > Tap icon on the top right > Beta program > Beta > Fill in your information > Apply Now. OnePlus says that testers can check the "About Device" section again within five working days to download the latest beta.

The application window for the users was set from December 1 - 3, wherein testers interested could submit the application. OnePlus then reviews them and pushes the beta version. That said, OnePlus indicates that there will be a next round where users can apply again.

Testers will obviously notice plenty of changes included in the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.

For instance, it adds the popular Aquamorphic Design that includes themes and animations that seem more natural and vivid. There are new add-ons like Shadow-Reflective Clock and a new clock widget for the home screen, amongst others.

OnePlus adds a Dynamic Computing Engine with the OxygenOS 13 to enhance the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience. The gaming experience is also seeing upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

It is good to see OnePlus bringing its latest software experience to one of its best mid-range smartphones, including improvements to Efficiency, Security & Privacy updates, Health & Digital well-being upgrades, and more. You can view the full changelog here (opens in new tab).

The company has recently started tolling stable Oxygen OS 13 (Android 13) updates to the OnePlus 8 Series and the OnePlus 9 series.