OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro receive stable OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) update

What you need to know

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro begin receiving a stable build of OxygenOS 13 (Android 13).

With the update rolling out to NA, EU, and Indian users, OxygenOS 13 brings in a new Aquamorphic design, encryption updates, and more.

The OnePlus 10T is still waiting in line for its serving of OxygenOS 13.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users should begin waking up to a fresh new OS.

According to a OnePlus community post (opens in new tab), the Chinese OEM has started rolling out the stable build of OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) to the 9 and 9 Pro devices.

North American owners of the OnePlus 9 will find their update bearing version LE2115_11.F.16, European users will find LE2113_11.F.16, while those in India will update to LE2111_11.F.16.

For the OnePlus 9 Pro, North American owners will update to LE2125_11.F.16, European owners will find version LE2123_11.F.16, with Indian owners gaining build version number LE2121_11.F.16.

According to OnePlus, the update is arriving for beta testers first before it's pushed more widely.

The OnePlus 9 series is next in line to receive its Android 13 update after the 10 Pro had its turn a couple of months earlier. The updates are pretty much the same, with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro gaining the new Aquamorphic design for enhanced visual support and theme colors. This new design also ushers in a new set of natural and vivid animations that feel more fluid on your phone.

The OnePlus 9 series has also gained a new type of Always-On display to show live information regarding your music, ride-hailing, and food deliveries. On the security side, OxygenOS 13 brings in the Advanced Encryption Standard for better security over your phone's files.

With the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro gaining OxygenOS 13 here in November, we're still waiting on the 10T to receive its turn for a stable release. During its launch, OnePlus stated the device would be upgraded to Android 13 later this year, and it has gone through a closed beta test in India already. Hopefully, we're in for an update in the next month or so.