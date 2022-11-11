OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro receive stable OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) update
Vivid and fluid animations come with the new OS.
What you need to know
- The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro begin receiving a stable build of OxygenOS 13 (Android 13).
- With the update rolling out to NA, EU, and Indian users, OxygenOS 13 brings in a new Aquamorphic design, encryption updates, and more.
- The OnePlus 10T is still waiting in line for its serving of OxygenOS 13.
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users should begin waking up to a fresh new OS.
According to a OnePlus community post (opens in new tab), the Chinese OEM has started rolling out the stable build of OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) to the 9 and 9 Pro devices.
North American owners of the OnePlus 9 will find their update bearing version LE2115_11.F.16, European users will find LE2113_11.F.16, while those in India will update to LE2111_11.F.16.
For the OnePlus 9 Pro, North American owners will update to LE2125_11.F.16, European owners will find version LE2123_11.F.16, with Indian owners gaining build version number LE2121_11.F.16.
According to OnePlus, the update is arriving for beta testers first before it's pushed more widely.
The OnePlus 9 series is next in line to receive its Android 13 update after the 10 Pro had its turn a couple of months earlier. The updates are pretty much the same, with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro gaining the new Aquamorphic design for enhanced visual support and theme colors. This new design also ushers in a new set of natural and vivid animations that feel more fluid on your phone.
The OnePlus 9 series has also gained a new type of Always-On display to show live information regarding your music, ride-hailing, and food deliveries. On the security side, OxygenOS 13 brings in the Advanced Encryption Standard for better security over your phone's files.
With the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro gaining OxygenOS 13 here in November, we're still waiting on the 10T to receive its turn for a stable release. During its launch, OnePlus stated the device would be upgraded to Android 13 later this year, and it has gone through a closed beta test in India already. Hopefully, we're in for an update in the next month or so.
The OnePlus 10T capitalizes on speed and performance. With its new Snapdragon SoC and a smooth 120Hz display, the 10T can ensure your eyes are never bored. Pair that with its efficient battery and 125W charging in the U.S. and the OnePlus 10T can go from empty to a full charge in just twenty minutes.
Nickolas is always excited about tech and getting his hands on it. Writing for him can vary from delivering the latest tech story to scribbling in his journal. When Nickolas isn't hitting a story, he's often grinding away at a game or chilling with a book in his hand.
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.