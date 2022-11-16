The OnePlus 8 series starts receiving the OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) update

What you need to know

OnePlus is beginning to roll out its OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) update to more phones in North America and India.

The OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T will begin updating for open beta testers first before users outside of the program.

This is the last major OS upgrade for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

OnePlus is rolling right along in November with its next release of OxygenOS 13 for a few more devices.

According to a OnePlus community post (opens in new tab), the company has started rolling out its latest OxygenOS 13 software based on Android 13 to the 8 and 8 Pro in North America and India. The OnePus 8T is also (opens in new tab) beginning to receive its stable build of the latest OS in the same two regions.

For the OnePlus 8, users in India will find version number IN2011_11.F.13 while those in North America will see IN2015_11.F.13. The OnePlus 8 Pro's stable build of OxygenOS 13 in India will appear as version IN2021_11.F.13 with North American users finding build number IN2025_11.F.13.

Lastly, the Chinese OEM is beginning its roll-out of the new software to the OnePlus 8T in India as version number KB2001_11.F.13. North American users of the 8T will be updating version KB2005_11.F.13.

With the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro receiving OxygenOS 13 (Android 13), this marks their last OS upgrade after first launching with Android 10. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8T does have one more year to receive an Android software upgrade.

For both phones, users who participated in the open beta of OxygenOS 13 will receive it first. Those who were not enrolled should begin seeing the build appear on their phones soon after. There's no exact timeframe given for when users outside of the program should begin receiving the rollout, so be sure to manually check for a system update through your phone's settings if you're curious.

OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) welcomes in the Chinese OEM's new Aquamorphic design for its devices. This new design language adds enhanced visual support and theme colors while improving the animations seen on the device by making them more fluid and natural. Users will also find a new Always-On display with additional information, from food orders to music.