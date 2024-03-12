OnePlus 12R receives a new update with stability improvements and more

What you need to know

The OnePlus 12R is getting an OxygenOS 14.0.0.500 update with a February 2024 security patch.

It also includes several system-wide improvements and fixes.

The latest firmware release also addresses the device's camera stability issues.

OnePlus is rolling out one of the first updates to its OnePlus 12R for global regions, including India, the company announced this week.

The latest release is an incremental rollout featuring OxygenOS 14.0.0.500 for the latest higher mid-range OnePlus 12R. For the global region, the update is rolling out with the CPH2609_14.0.0.500(EX01) version number, and Indian users should be seeing the CPH2585_14.0.0.500(EX01) version, OnePlus notes in its community post.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The full changelog is visible in the aforementioned post, which includes a significant number of system updates featuring the February 2024 Android security patch. Users will be able to see improvements in stability, performance, and fingerprint unlocking experience. OnePlus has also fixed issues causing some apps to crash.

The other notable improvements include stability in network connections and expansion of NFC compatibility. The camera is further improved for stability and improved performance for a "better user experience."

The rollout for the latest firmware release, as mentioned, is incremental; thus, a small percentage of users will first receive an OTA update, and a broader rollout is expected in the coming days. OnePlus is offering Indian users the option to type *#8008# in their dialers to submit bugs, and other users can head over to the aforementioned community to submit their feedback.

The OnePlus 12R turned out to be the flagship killer smartphone in our review by Harish Jonnalagadda. Its great design, display, and 50MP camera, accompanied by outstanding performance, attributed to make it a great value phone.

However, the device had a setback as it was advertised as a UFS 4.0 storage device for the 256GB variant, even though it doesn't support the newer storage type. OnePlus has acknowledged the issue and has also offered a refund to those who purchased the device, hoping for a faster storage interface. For the uninitiated, the device was launched at $499 and $599 (for larger storage) in the U.S.