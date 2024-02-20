OnePlus 12R buyers offered refunds following storage blunder

What you need to know

As the OnePlus 12R 256GB variant doesn’t support UFS 4.0 as advertised, the company is offering a refund for the device buyers.

Users who bought the device for UFS 4.0 can have a full refund until March 16.

The new move comes after the recent update about the OnePlus 12R missing the feature and facing backlash.

The OnePlus 12R faced much criticism since its launch due to a false advertisement from the company. This mainly pertains to mistakenly listing the OnePlus 12R as having faster UFS 4.0 storage on the 256GB variant, and the company is working to rectify the issue.

While OnePlus has already acknowledged the mistake, posting the findings from a benchmark test, the company is now giving its buyers the ability to get a full refund for users who purchased the device thinking it featured UFS 4.0 storage instead of UFS 3.1.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The company has mentioned the refund details in an accompanying community post, indicating its customer service has been fully informed about the situation and that the consumers can interact with them and initiate a refund if they choose to return the device. Users will be able to follow the process and get a refund until March 16, 2024.

It is a welcoming move from OnePlus, especially after the mishap likely left many users skeptical about the company’s false claims about the OnePlus 12R, which it used to promote the storage and memory management capabilities of the Trinity Engine, also featured on the flagship OnePlus 12.

Although now OnePlus has cleared the air about the storage interface, the device still features the Trinity Engine and its benefits, which users can choose to take advantage of instead of giving it back for a full refund.

The welcoming refund initiative is primarily to help users restore their trust in them, the company notes in the aforementioned Community post and says it is still confident that the OnePlus 12R would still live up to its expectations, which have been set high since its launch. According to Android Central reviewer Harish Jonnalagadda, the device does a great job of retaining some of the best features of the OnePlus 12.