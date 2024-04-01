OnePlus 12 receives new firmware with the March 2024 security patch

What you need to know

OnePlus brings system-wide stability improvements with the latest OxygenOS 14 release.

It brings notable features like individual “app-specific volume” and pressing the volume down the rocker to turn on the flashlight.

The firmware rollout has been rolled out to a small percentage of OnePlus 12 users, and more will follow in the coming days.

It is that time of month when OnePlus 12 users should check their device’s settings for OTA updates, as the company announced a new update with the latest security patch.

After rolling out the OxygenOS 14.0.0.602 early last month, the company is now rolling out the 14.0.0.604 version for the OnePlus 12 devices across the Indian, North American, and Global regions, OnePlus shared in its accompanying community post over the weekend.

The new firmware released across regions brings the latest March 2024 Android security patch, and the shared changelog notably has system-wide improvements and fixes.

The latest update allows users to “create photo collages without frames in Photos.” A new “Partial screenshot” option has been added to the Smart Sidebar in the latest OxygenOS 14 release.

The update also brings convenience for the OnePlus 12 users, who can now turn on the flashlight without waking up the screen by simply long-pressing the volume down rocker.

The interface also has other nifty features, such as typing the first letter of an app in the home screen search bar, which gives you way better results in Drawer mode.

Additionally, users won't have to tamper with the real volume settings since they can modify the volumes at "app-specific" levels. For instance, users may reduce the volume on the Instagram app individually while maintaining the current system volume settings.

The update also notably improved “the volume bar’s design for ease of use and visual consistency.” Lastly, alongside the security patch, users can expect system-wide stability enhancements with the new incremental release of OxygenOS 14.

OnePlus says that the new update has begun rolling out to the OnePlus 12 in the aforementioned regions in batches, meaning only a small percentage of users have started getting it over the weekend, and a broader rollout will presumably follow in the coming days or weeks.

OnePlus is further encouraging its users to submit bugs and feedback to the community, which may be addressed in the following update.