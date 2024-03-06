Latest OnePlus 12 patch improves its zoomed camera experience

What you need to know

The OnePlus 12 is beginning to receive a March update that includes the February security patch and several camera improvements.

OnePlus has tried to improve the zoomed capabilities of the device when using Portrait mode and more for its selfie camera.

The OnePlus 12's last update in February brought in a few AI-powered features a month after launch.

Owners of the OnePlus 12s are in for an update as the Chinese company starts rolling out the latest improvements today.

As spotted by Android Authority, OnePlus is starting to roll out update version 14.0.0.602 for its OxygenOS 14 software. The update is around 770MB. However, it forgoes the latest March security patch, instead delivering February's patch to users. Some of the larger changes in this update involve the OnePlus 12's camera array.

The changelog states that users can "switch between more focal lengths" by tapping the zoom buttons with this update. OnePlus is refining its experience, stating that the patch "improves the clarity" of photos when using the 2x zoom option in Portrait mode.

Additionally, the OnePlus 12 should now take photos with better color accuracy when using the front-facing selfie camera in "warm-light environments."

The rest of the changes are as follows:

Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of the NFC function

Improves stability of network connections

Improves system stability

General bug fixes

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The publication adds the patch seemingly lets users unlock their OnePlus 12 while the display is off. Testing showed that the fingerprint sensor remained active while off.

Users should begin seeing the update appear today as OnePlus spreads it across the different regions. But, if you'd like to manually check, head into your Settings > About Device > Check for Update.

The OnePlus 12's latest update for March follows a month after its February patch, which brought new AI-powered features to OxygenOS. The latest flagship picked up the "AI Call Summarizer" feature, which listens in on a user's call and summarizes it for them shortly after. OnePlus stated the AI summarizer could pull important pieces of information like times, places, and more.

The OnePlus 12 also recently gained a version of Google's Magic Eraser known as "AIGC Remover." It functions similarly to Google's feature as users can remove entire people from photos with AI alongside objects.