OnePlus 11 gets its first OxygenOS 14 beta in the US and India

What you need to know

OnePlus started rolling out the first beta of OxygenOS for the OnePlus 11 in India and the U.S.

The first beta comes ahead of the global release currently scheduled for later this month.

The latest build addresses several issues and brings significant improvements.

OnePlus has announced its first Open Beta of the OxygenOS 14, which is dropping for OnePlus 11 starting on Tuesday for India and the U.S. The announcement comes after the company announced a global launch for the software set for later this month.

Per the announcement, OnePlus shares that the new beta will bring several new features and improvements; however, all the features will likely be unavailable during this launch since it is the first beta of the OxygenOS 14. Yet, the company says they will be added in future builds.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

While there is no mention of the company's proprietary performance platform, Trinity Engine, the changelog reveals what to expect from the latest build. It will improve photo and video-related permission management for safer access when done by third-party apps. Regarding performance optimization, OnePlus promises that the new beta build will improve system stability, including animations and the launch speed of apps.

Improvements are coming to the Aquamorphic Design, such as new color styles next to themed ringtones, amongst others. OnePlus 11 users will also have a new carbon AOD (Always on Display) to visualize the carbon emissions they can avoid by walking instead of driving.

In addition to these, there are also Known Issues that OnePlus has shared in the community post:

The flight icon displays on the status bar after turning off the flight mode.

Turning on the flight mode in control center is not responsive.

Flashing back issue when entering Notes in the Shelf.

Black screen issue when opening step tracker page through the health widget in the Shelf.

Dual channel network acceleration function cannot be triggered automatically.

Sliding finger to the icon cannot launch the app using Quick Launch.

Screen flashes during application startup animation.

Up-swipe gesture probably fails.

OnePlus 11 users running currently on the OxygenOS 13.1 version will be able to upgrade to the new OxygenOS 14 beta. Users in India can expect the following beta builds:

CPH2447_13.1.0.590(EX01)

CPH2447_13.1.0.591(EX01)

Users in the U.S. will have the CPH2451_13.1.0.590(EX01) version number for the latest beta. OnePlus has also shared all the steps for U.S. and Indian users in the community post. For starters, users can navigate to Settings > About device > tap up to date > Tap icon on the top right > Beta program > Follow the steps to apply. Users willing to test out should also see that their OnePlus 11's battery percentage is above 30% and have at least 4GB of available storage space.

While it's nice to finally see a beta for the upcoming OxygenOS 14 release, we still have questions on whether or not OnePlus plans to launch the stable version later this month. Per the announcement, the update would be pushed in just a couple of weeks, but given the rumored delay of stable Android 14 in AOSP, it's likely the OnePlus update would also be delayed.