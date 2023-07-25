One UI 6 beta may soon reach the Galaxy S23 in the US and India

What you need to know

Samsung has created forum sections for the One UI 6 beta program in the U.S. and India for the Galaxy S23 series.

While later than expected, this could mean the company is planning on beginning the beta soon.

An AOD similar to Apple has been rumored for One UI 6 along with "better" widgets.

Samsung's Unpacked takes place on July 26 at 7 am ET.

It doesn't look like Samsung will hit its assumed timeframe for the One UI 6 beta. However, some new evidence points toward its imminent arrival.

As spotted by SamMobile, Samsung has already created community forum sections in the U.S. and India in preparation for the One UI 6 beta. The appearance is a sub-section of the One UI beta program, further cementing the possibility of its upcoming start.

As previously expected, Samsung has included the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, and the base S23.

There is speculation that the beta could arrive in additional countries such as Germany, Poland, the U.K., and South Korea.

It was speculated that Samsung was going to begin the One UI 6 beta program last week, making it launch a week before tomorrow's Unpacked event. With the forum sections appearing now, it looks like we may not see the program begin until later this week.

What One UI 6 could have in store has been kept on the low. However, some rumors suggested the software could bring an AOD (always on display) similar to Apple's version on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. New "better" widgets were also rumored, meaning users could potentially use the same style of widgets on their home screen on their lock screen.

Other than these possible feature updates, we've known that Samsung did have an interest in bringing seamless updates alongside the One UI 6 software since last year. This would offer a way for users to quickly update their devices while still being able to use their phones. A simple reboot is all they'd have to do to get back to what they were doing previously.

Samsung is gearing up for its Unpacked event held in Seoul, South Korea, on July 26 at 7 am ET. We're not far off from learning about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and Tab S9 devices.