Samsung accidentally announces the One UI 6 (Android 14) beta launch

What you need to know

Samsung Germany temporarily published an announcement for the One UI 6 beta before it was deleted.

The announcement highlighted an updated Quick Settings menu with revamped buttons for connectivity.

It seems likely Samsung will officially announce the beta very soon, although it may be limited to the Galaxy S23 series.

Accidents happen, but Samsung Germany's accident may have spilled the beans on the One UI 6 beta before the company was ready for the full reveal.

The company apparently posted and then deleted an announcement for the upcoming beta on the German press site. It may not have been up very long, but that didn't stop some viewers like 9to5Google from getting in on the available details of the upcoming update before the page was taken down.

From the looks of it, one of the major changes Samsung is introducing in One UI 6 is a revamped Quick Settings menu.

(Image credit: Samsung Germany via Archive Today)

When expanded, the menu now includes larger buttons for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, with the other toggles and elements now sectioned off and boxed in for a more uniform look across the Quick Settings UI. The UI has empty space, with the time and date remaining towards the top of the display, and there also appear to be additional settings for the brightness slider for quick access to the Eye comfort shield and Dark mode toggles.

The post noted that users will be able to quickly access the full Quick Settings menu by swiping down from the upper right corner of the display.

The company also highlighted additional customization options like different backgrounds for various modes and a new camera widget that lets users specify storage options for certain photos.

The post didn't seem to detail many changes with One UI 6, so it's possible it wasn't ready to be published just yet as Samsung finalizes the details of the update. However, it did indicate that the beta would only be available for the Galaxy S23 series in the U.S., Korea, and Germany.

It seems it won't be long until the official announcement happens, so we'll keep an eye out.